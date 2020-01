A traveller wears a mask in the arrival hall of the Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo, Japan, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Gao Fu, the director general of China's Center for Disease Control and Prevention, speaks about prevention and control of the new coronavirus-related pneumonia during a press conference in Beijing, China, 22 January 2020. EFE/EPA/WU HONG

A passenger shows an illustration of the coronavirus on his mobile phone at Guangzhou airport in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, China, 23 January 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

China's health authorities have raised the number of people diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus to 571, leaving at least 17 dead, the state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday.

China's National Health Commission said that at midnight on Wednesday it had counted 571 confirmed cases in 25 provinces and regions of the Asian country. EFE-EPA