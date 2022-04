A chicken gets a shot of H5N1 bird flu vaccine at a chicken farm in Chongqing, Yongchuan district of southwest China, 05 April 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/SI CHUAN CHINA OUT

China has reported the world's first human case of the H3N8 strain of bird flu, according to health authorities.

"H3N8 virus has been detected in horses, dogs, birds and seals worldwide, but no human cases of H3N8 have been reported," the National Health Commission said late Tuesday night, adding that "the risk of a large-scale epidemic is low."