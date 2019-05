Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 13 May 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

China Vice Premier Liu He gestures while leaving trade talks with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer at the offices of the US Trade Representative in Washington, DC, USA, 10 May 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK S. LESSER

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gestures while speaking during a joint news conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) following their talks in Sochi, Russia, 13 May 2019. EPA-EFE/PAVEL GOLOVKIN / POOL

The Chinese government Monday said that from June 1 it will impose tariffs on $60 billion worth of goods from the United States, in response to the latest measure adopted by President Donald Trump.

It was a new chapter in the bitter trade dispute between the two countries, China responded to the last tariff increase ordered by Trump on Friday, which affects Chinese goods worth $200 billion.