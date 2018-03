Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) prepares to sign the Order of the President during the 7th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 19 March 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Delegates clap as Wang Yi (C) is elected as Foreign Minister at the 7th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 19 March 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Minister of Justice Zhang Jun takes his oath with his hand on the constitution after he was elected head of the state prosecutor during the 6th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Minister of Justice Zhang Jun (R) walks to take his oath after he was elected head of the state prosecutor during the 6th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Newly elected Defense Minister Wei Fenghe claps at the 7th plenary session of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 19 March 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

The Chinese government Monday introduced 11 new faces in its Cabinet, including new Defense and Justice ministers.

New Defense Minister, Wei Fenghe, replaced Chang Wanquan, Justice Minister, Fu Zhenghua replaced Zhang Jun, who has been appointed State Attorney General on Sunday, while Wang Zhigang is the new Minister of Science and Technology, Liu Kun now heads Finance, and his predecessor Xiao Jie has been promoted to State Councilor.