Tourists pose for photos in the Jokhang Temple in the late afternoon in Lhasa, Tibet Autonomous Region, China, Sept. 10, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

An investigation into a fire at Lhasa's Jokhang Temple, one of the most renowned temples in Tibetan Buddhism, has ruled out arson as the cause of the blaze, Chinese state media said on Thursday.

The failure of the temple's ventilation system triggered the fire, investigators said.