Japan's newly appointed chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato attends a news conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, 16 September 2020. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Uyghur women hold banners and placards during a protest against China on the occasion of the International Women's Day near the Chinese Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, 08 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A handout photo made available by the press service of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry shows Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (R) attending a joint news conference in Guilin China, 23 March 2021. EPA-EFE/RUSSIAN FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTRY / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China and Russia called for countries to join their "strong opposition" to sanctions imposed by Western countries over alleged human rights violations, as Beijing summoned the European Union ambassador on Tuesday.

On Monday, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom took coordinated measures in parallel with the European Union, imposing sanctions on senior Chinese officials over reported rights abuses against the Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang province. EFE