Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza (c) speaks at the UN flanked by the representatives of supporting nations - including Russia, Iran, Syria, North Korea and China - on Feb. 14, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Justin Lane

China, Russia and several dozen other countries on Thursday committed themselves at the United Nations to defending the Venezuelan government of Nicolas Maduro in the face of moves by the United States.

Surrounded by representatives of many of those nations, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza presented a declaration in which that coalition denounced the violation of basic UN principles such as the respect for national sovereignty and criticized Washington's sanctions and threats against the Maduro regime.