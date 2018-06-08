Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) attend a welcoming ceremony in Tiananmen Square outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russian President Vladimir Putin reviews a military honour guard with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not seen) during a welcome ceremony outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/GREG BAKER / POOL

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) receives the Order of Friendship of the People's Republic of China from Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, June 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL

China's president on Friday welcomed his Russian counterpart to Beijing, where the two global superpower leaders underlined their interest in establishing peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula just days ahead of a historic summit scheduled to take place between North Korea and the United States.

Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met at the Great Hall of the People in the capital Beijing at a ceremony in what was billed as a strengthening of ties and deepening of relations between two of the world's largest nations amid increasing anticipation for the forthcoming meeting between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump in Singapore.