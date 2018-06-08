China's president on Friday welcomed his Russian counterpart to Beijing, where the two global superpower leaders underlined their interest in establishing peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula just days ahead of a historic summit scheduled to take place between North Korea and the United States.
Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin met at the Great Hall of the People in the capital Beijing at a ceremony in what was billed as a strengthening of ties and deepening of relations between two of the world's largest nations amid increasing anticipation for the forthcoming meeting between Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump in Singapore.