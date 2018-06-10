Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Sunday agreed to a slew of new measures for tackling terrorism, extremism, corruption and drug trafficking, as set out in a joint declaration signed at the conclusion of a summit in the Chinese port city of Qingdao.
The document, signed by this year's SCO host, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Pakistan's Mamnoon Hussain, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Central Asian nations that are party to the platform, underlined a coordinated fight against the expansion of terror-related propaganda on the internet, including those who publicly praise acts of terror or incite them.