Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) gestures to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) and Tajikistan's President Emomalii Rahmon (L) as they arrive for a joint press conference of the Heads of SCO Member States at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao city, Shandong province, China, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) and Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev (R) during a joint press conference of the Heads of SCO Member States at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao city, Shandong province, China, June 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

(L-R) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kyrgyzstan's President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, Tajikistan's President Emomalii Rahmon, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Pakistan's President Mamnoon Hussain, sign during the signing ceremony ahead a joint press conference of the Heads of SCO Member States at the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Qingdao city, Shandong province, China, June 10, 2018.. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Sunday agreed to a slew of new measures for tackling terrorism, extremism, corruption and drug trafficking, as set out in a joint declaration signed at the conclusion of a summit in the Chinese port city of Qingdao.

The document, signed by this year's SCO host, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin, Pakistan's Mamnoon Hussain, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as Central Asian nations that are party to the platform, underlined a coordinated fight against the expansion of terror-related propaganda on the internet, including those who publicly praise acts of terror or incite them.