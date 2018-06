Police on Jun. 8, 2018 patrol the area where the 18th Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is to be held in the city of Qingdao, Shandong Province, China. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Preparations were underway Friday in the eastern Chinese city of Qingdao ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit that runs Jun. 9-10.

The summit of the SCO, which works on issues of regional security in Asia led by China and Russia, is expected to mainly focus on Iran, North Korea and the fight against terrorism.