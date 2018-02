(FILE) Steve Jobs, CEO of Apple Inc. stands in front of the new iCloud emblem during the unveiling of the new iCloud, Mac operating system Lion and iOS5, during the World Wide Developers Conference in San Francisco, California, Jun. 06, 2011. EPA-EFE/MONICA M. DAVEY

(FILE) People standing in front of an Apple store in Beijing, China, May 13, 2016. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

(FILE) Chinese fans line up outside the new Apple Store in Wangfujing shopping district in Beijing, China, Oct. 20, 2012 (reissued Jul. 31, 2017). EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

The Chinese authorities will gain access to iCloud, a data storage service operated by Apple Inc. which Wednesday transferred its operation center for Chinese users to a local company, posing a serious threat to users' data privacy as authorities can now freely monitor their information, a human rights organization said.

As announced by Apple Inc's Chinese partner, the Guizhou-Cloud Big Data Industry (GCBD) would start operating iCloud for users in China from Wednesday onward.