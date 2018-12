A Long March-3B/Yuanzheng-1 rocket carrying two satellites for the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) blasts off at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in the southwest China's Sichuan Province, Jul 25 2015. EPA-EFE/XIE QIYONG CHINA OUT

Beidou, a Chinese version of the American global positioning system (GPS), began its global services on Thursday, according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.

Construction of Beidou's third generation constellation system has concluded, enabling the space-based network to provide reliable global positioning, navigation, and timing services with high accuracy, said the Office's Director Ran Chengqi in a press conference cited by state-run China Daily.