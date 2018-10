Officials of the People's Bank of China (PBC), attend a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Yi Gang, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China (PBC), speaks to reporters at a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The People's Bank of China on Tuesday injected 120 billion yuan ($17.3 billion) into the country's financial system via open market operations.

The bank had conducted a similar operation of the same value on Monday, also through reverse purchase agreements (also known as repos), a process by which the central bank buys securities from commercial banks with an agreement to sell them back in the future, official news agency Xinhua reported.