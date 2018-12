Chinese police officers and sniffer dogs patrol during the opening of the 1st Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, Mar. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE HOW HWEE YOUNG

An ongoing campaign against organized crimes in China has eliminated 1,082 mafia-style gangs and led to the confiscation of 1,620 guns in 2018, state-run Xinhua news agency reported Monday.

The campaign was launched in January 2018 and is set to be continued for another two years, according to Xinhua.