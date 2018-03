Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) arrive for the opening of the first Plenary Session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, 05 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers patrol outside the Great Hall of the People prior to the opening of the first session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, 05 March 2018. The NPC has over 3,000 delegates and is the world's largest parliament or legislative assembly though its function is largely as a formal seal of approval for the policies fixed by the leaders of the Chinese Communist Party. The NPC runs alongside the annual plenary meetings of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), together known as 'Lianghui' or 'Two Meetings'. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China's defense budget will rise by 8.1 percent in 2018, which is above the economic growth target set at 6.5 percent, according to the government's annual management report presented Monday by Prime Minister Li Keqiang at the annual plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC).

The 2018 defense spending will be 1.11 trillion yuan ($175 billion).