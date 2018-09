Visitors gather at the exhibition stand of Didi Chuxing at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) exhibition in Beijing, China, Apr. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A commuter looks at a phone screen displaying the Didi Chuxing app in Beijing, China, May 13, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

China's ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing made its debut in Osaka, Japan's second-largest city, on Thursday, the company said in a statement.

Didi Japan is a joint venture with Japanese conglomerate SoftBank and aims to cater to the country's strong taxi market, the third biggest in the world, starting with Osaka, which has 8.8 million residents.