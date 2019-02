A Chinese elderly woman holding a child beats a drum during Lunar New Year celebrations at Badachu Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 06, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A Chinese elderly man wearing a warm hat with a star of the Communist Party of China visits a viewing area of Jingshan Park that overlooks the Forbidden City during the weeklong Lunar New Year's holiday, in Beijing, China, Feb. 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

People aged 65 years or older are expected to make up around 30 percent of China's population in the next 30 years.

This is a significant rise as compared to the 11.9 percent growth recorded in 2018, said an expert, cited by state-run China Daily on Monday.