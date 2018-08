Visitors watch an automobile from XPENG during the 10th Global Mobile Internet Conference in Beijing, China, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

He Xiaopeng, Founder and Chairman of XPENG, speaks during a summit at the 10th Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing, China, Apr. 26, 2018.

Xpeng, a Chinese electric car startup backed by the Alibaba Group announced Thursday it has raised 4 billion yuan ($587 million) in its latest fundraising round.

The latest round was led by Primavera, Morningside Venture, Hillhouse and Eastern Bell Venture apart from Xpeng chairman and CEO, He Xiaopeng, the company said in a statement.