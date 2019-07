Students of the Central Party School during a training session where they are groomed as feature leaders and taught the importance of following the guiding principles of Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Beijing, China, Jul.10, 2019. EFE-EPA/Javier Castro Bugarín

A group of students aged between 40 and 55 in a classroom of an elite school in Beijing listens with rapt attention as their teacher explains to them the importance of following the guiding principles of China’s all-powerful leader Xi Jinping in every sphere of life.

This is inside a Central Party School to groom future Communist Party leaders by explaining to them the intricacies of Xi’s philosophy and its gravity even while installing dry toilets in the arid northern part of China.