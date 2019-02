Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and General Fang Fenghui (R), chief of the general staff of the Chinese People's Liberation Army wait to meet with US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Aug. 17, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANDY WONG/ POOL

A military court on Wednesday sentenced Fang Fenghui, the former chief of staff of China's Central Military Commission Joint Staff Department, to life imprisonment on corruption charges, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Fang was found guilty of accepting and offering bribes and acquiring properties from unidentified sources, according to the court verdict.