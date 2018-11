(FILE) A general view from a drone of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group shipyard, privately owned large-scale enterprise integrating shipbuilding and marine engineering manufacturing, in Jiangyin, Jiangsu province, China, 18 October 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

(FILE) A Chinese flag flies in the Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group shipyard, a privately owned large-scale enterprise integrating shipbuilding and marine engineering manufacturing in Jiangyin, Jiangsu province, China, Oct. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEKSANDAR PLAVEVSKI

China's exports grew 20.1 percent year-on-year in October while imports jumped 26.3 percent in the same period, according to data released Thursday.

In October, China's trade surplus stood at 233.63 billion yuan ($33.7 billion) while imports worth 213.23 billion yuan were registered.