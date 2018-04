A Chinese man holds his house property ownership certificate while entering into a real estate registration office center in Beijing, China, 24 March 2017. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China's fiscal revenue registered a 13.6 percent growth year on year in the first quarter of 2018 to reach 5.05 trillion yuan ($806 billion), the Ministry of Finance reported Thursday.

Between January and March, revenue grew 28 percent in consumption tax, 21.1 percent in commercial value added tax and 14.4 percent in import tax.