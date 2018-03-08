A Chinese minority delegate wearing traditional costume leaves after the second Session of the 13th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) gestures to reporters as he concludes a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China's foreign minister said Thursday the growing cooperation between his country and Latin America is based on mutual aid and support and was not an attempt to counter the influence of the United States in the region.

China's presence in the region has grown rapidly because it was able to address and meet the needs of the people, improve lives and boost the region's capacity for self-driven growth, Wang Yi had said at a press conference on the sidelines of China's 13th National People's Congress.