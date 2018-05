Chinese Minister for Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, during a joint press conference with his Portuguese counterpart, Augusto Santos Silva (not in the picture), before a meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, May 18, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANTONIO COTRIM

China's foreign minister will stopover in Washington DC on Wednesday on his way back from Argentina to discuss bilateral ties with the United States authorities, the Chinese ministry said.

Wang Yi will visit the US while returning from the first G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting, which took place in Buenos Aires and analyzed the importance of multilateralism at a time of trade tensions between Beijing and Washington.