Shipping containers are stacked on the deck of a ship in Kwai Tsing Container Terminals, Hong Kong, Jul. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

China's foreign trade grew 7.9 percent year-on-year in the first half of the year to 14.12 trillion yuan ($2.1 trillion), according to customs data on Friday.

Exports grew 4.9 percent between January and June, while imports rose by 11.5 percent, compared to the same period of the previous year.