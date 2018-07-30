Lu Wei, Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of the People's Republic of China (CAC), speaks at the opening ceremony of the first World Internet Conference in Wuzhen town in Tongxiang in east China's Zhejiang province, Nov. 19, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/LARRY LEUNG CHINA OUT

The former chief of the Cyberspace Administration of China, who was responsible for online censorship in the country, was on Monday officially charged with accepting huge sums of money in bribes following a nine-month long investigation.

Lu Wei, who headed the CAC between 2013-2016, was accused of using his position to benefit third parties in exchange for money and property, according to the prosecutors of the eastern city of Ningbo, where he is expected to be tried on a yet-to-be determined date.