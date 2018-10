Lu Wei, the then Minister of the Cyberspace Administration of the People's Republic of China (CAC), speaks at the opening ceremony of the first World Internet Conference in Wuzhen town in Tongxiang in east China's Zhejiang province Nov 19, 2014 (reissued Nov 21, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/LARRY LEUNG CHINA OUT

A former head of the Cyberspace Administration of China, responsible for internet censorship in the country, pleaded guilty Friday to receiving $32 million yuan ($4.6 million) in bribes, the state-owned Global Times newspaper reported.

Lu Wei, appearing before the Intermediate People's Court of Ningbo in eastern China's Zhejiang province, admitted to receiving bribes from third parties.