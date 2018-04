Visitors look at an electronic screen showing details of major court trials including those of former security chief Zhou Yongkang (2-L) and former Chongqing Communist Party boss Bo Xilai (L) in the China Court Museum in Beijing, China, Jan. 22, 2016. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Communist Party chief of Jilin Province Sun Zhengcai is seen during a delegation meeting at the Great Hall of the People on the second day of the 18th CPC (Communist Party Congress) in Beijing, China, Nov. 09, 2012. EPA-EFE/FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A picture released by the Xinhua News Agency shows Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering a keynote speech during the opening of Boao Forum For Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2018 in Boao, Hainan province, China, Apr. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LI XUEREN EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A court in Tianjin city Thursday began trial against a former agriculture minister and Chongqing party chief, over graft charges.

Sun Zhengcai, 54, who was a favorite to succeed current president Xi Jinping and a member of the influential Politburo of the Communist Party of China until 2017, was charged with accepting bribes and abuse of power by the State Attorney's Office on Feb. 13.