Gay rights activists run with a rainbow flag during the international marathon in Hangzhou, in east China's Zhejiang province, Nov. 1, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/XU KANGPING CHINA OUT

Activists brandishing a rainbow flag attend a gay pride procession in Changsha in South China's Hunan province, May 17, 2013. EPA-EFE FILE/ZHOU QIANG CHINA OUT

Last summer, the office of lawyer Tang Xiangqian received an unusual case: a kindergarten teacher had been fired after sharing online an article about an LGBT social event.

It was Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, when the teacher — whose name has been withheld to protect his anonymity — shared a news story about a gay community gathering in China on his personal account on WeChat, a Chinese messaging app.