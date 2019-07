A woman walks past a store at the Wangfujing shopping district in Beijing, China, July 12, 2019. China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 6.3 percent in the first half of 2019, according to a report of the National Bureau of Statistics issued on 15 July 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China's gross domestic product grew by 6.3 percent during the first half of 2019, 0.5 percentage points less than in the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.

The Asian giant's GDP grew by only 6.2 percent year-on-year in the second quarter, marking the weakest performance in 27 years and confirming analysts' predictions that the ongoing trade war with the United States would cause a slump in domestic demand.