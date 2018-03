The logo of the Hilton Hotel on London's Park Lane, which stands in the neighborhood of Hyde Park, Jul. 5, 2007. EPA-EFE FILE/DANIEL DEME

China's HNA group is in talks to partially or fully sell its 25 percent stake, worth around $1.2 billion, in the United States hotel business Hilton Grand Vacations, according to EFE Dow Jones.

Sources close to the negotiations said HNA could sell the shares on the open market instead of finding a direct buyer.