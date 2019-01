Drivers of horse-drawn carriages ride in front of the ice sculptures at the Ice and Snow World during the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Visitors sit in a horse-drawn carriage in front of the ice sculptures at the Ice and Snow World during the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights at the Ice and Snow World during the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A child rides a slide of an ice sculpture at the Ice and Snow World during the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Workers prepare snow sculptures at the Ice and Snow World during the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights at the Ice and Snow World during the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan.04 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights at the Ice and Snow World during the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

People visit ice sculptures illuminated by colored lights at the Ice and Snow World during the annual Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, Jan.4, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

With waterways turned into skating rinks and sculptures made out of ice blocks dazzling Harbin on Friday, the city in the far northeast of China was set to warmly welcome thousands of visitors expected to descend on the latest edition of the winter festival.

The winter carnival, one of the biggest in the world, begins on Saturday and would continue for about three months in a city where average temperatures can drop to -16 degrees Celsius (3 degrees Fahrenheit).