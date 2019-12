A salesman waits for consumers at a pork stall in a super market in Beijing, China, 9 November 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

China's consumer price index, the main indicator of inflation, increased by 4.5 percent year-on-year in November, 0.7 more than the previous month, according to data released by the Asian giant's National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday.

The figure exceeded the expectations of analysts, who had predicted an inflation of around 4.3 percent for November.