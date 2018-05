A Chinese vendor waits for consumers at her seafood stall on a market in Beijing, China, 11 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A Chinese vendor waits for consumers at his fruits stall on a market in Beijing, China, 11 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

A Chinese vendor cuts beef at her stall on a market in Beijing, China, 11 April 2018. China's EPA-EFE/FILE/WU HONG

China's consumer price index (CPI), an indicator measuring a country's inflation rate, rose 1.8 percent year-on-year in April, representing a slowdown of three tenths compared to the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) announced Thursday.

The producer price index (PPI), which measures wholesale inflation, increased by 3.4 percent in April compared to the same month of 2017, rising three-tenth from March, according to the NBS.