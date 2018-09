A handout photo made available by the Hong Kong Information Service shows Hong Kong Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan (R) shaking hands with the Deputy Secretary General of the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government Yang Xiuyou (L) during a ceremony to mark the commissioning of the Mainland Port Area at West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong, China, Sep. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/ISD HANDOUT HONG KONG INFORMATION SERVICES DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Hong Kong Information Service shows Hong Kong Secretary for Transport and Housing Frank Chan Fan (R) shaking hands with the Deputy Secretary General of the People's Government of Guangdong Province Lin Ji (L) during a ceremony to mark the commissioning of the Mainland Port Area at West Kowloon Station in Hong Kong, China, Sep. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/ISD HANDOUT HONG KONG INFORMATION SERVICES DEPARTMENT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China on Tuesday formally extended its jurisdiction to parts of a high-speed train terminal in Hong Kong, a controversial measure that has raised concerns about the city-state's autonomy.

Chinese and Hong Kong officials shook hands inside the new terminal around midnight on Monday to mark the handover of around one million square feet of the new high-speed railway station to mainland Chinese authorities to facilitate security checks.