Chinese Premier Li Keqiang speaks to reporters during his press conference after the second session of the 13th National People's Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang gestures as he speaks to reporters during his press conference after the second session of the 13th National People's Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Mar 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The Chinese Premier Friday acknowledged that the government must take stronger measures against the economic uncertainties facing the country this year.

At a press conference following the close of the annual session of the National People's Congress, Li Keqiang spoke of the importance of maintaining stable economic growth to promote long-term growth.