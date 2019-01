A handout photo made available by the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center of China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Jan. 2, 2019 shows an artist impression of the rover for China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe. EPA-EFE/China National Space Administration/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center of China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Jan. 2, 2019 shows an artist impression of the moon lander for China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe. EPA-EFE/China National Space Administration/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Lunar Exploration and Space Engineering Center of China National Space Administration (CNSA) on Jan. 2, 2019 shows an artist impression of the rover for China's Chang'e-4 lunar probe. EPA-EFE/China National Space Administration/HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China's Chang'e 4 lunar probe on Thursday became the first to make a soft landing on the far side of the moon, China's National Space Administration said.

CNSA added that the lander-rover probe touched down at 10.26am Bejing time, according to state media Xinhua.