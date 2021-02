A handout photo released by the China National Space Administration (CNSA) on 05 February 2021 shows the first image of Mars captured by China's Tianwen-1 unmanned probe. EFE-EPA/CHINA NATIONAL SPACE ADMINISTRATION HANDOUT -- MANDATORY CREDIT -- HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

China has released the first video footage of Mars captured by its spacecraft circling the red planet, days after the Tianwen-1 probe successfully entered the orbit after nearly a seven-month journey from Earth.

China National Space Administration (CNSA) released two stunning videos of less than a minute each captured when the Tianwen-1 probe, including an orbiter, a lander, and a rover, successfully entered the orbit two days ago. EFE-EPA