A marine vessel maneuver past a radar tower as it sails away from the location where the Chinese military believed to conduct a live fire drill, is seen from the coast of New Taipei city, Taiwan, 04 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A group of pro-China supporters steps on a mock up funeral photo of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi outside of the US Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau, in Hong Kong, China, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

A TV screen shows a news reports of a People’s Liberation Army warship, in a shopping mall in Hong Kong, China, 03 August 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/JEROME FAVRE

China’s military "will organize regular combat patrols" in the waters around Taiwan, military spokesman Shi Yi announced, according to the state China Daily newspaper on Thursday.

Shi, a spokesman for the Eastern Theater Command, said on Wednesday that recent military air and sea drills "achieved their mission objectives" and "effectively tested" the "joint combat capability" of the Chinese forces.