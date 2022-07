Taiwanese military personnel maneuver during a drill as they take part in the Han Kuang military exercise in New Taipei City, Taiwan, 27 July 2022. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

A handout photo made available by the Taiwan Presidential office shows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (L) observing naval drill as Taiwan's Navy Cheng Kung-class guided missile frigate fires a missile as part of the Han Kuang military exercise in Yilan, Taiwan, 26 July 2022. EPA-EFE/WANG YU CHING/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi at Villa Taverna, the US Ambassador's residence, to celebrate the upcoming US Independence Day on 04 July, in Rome, Italy, 30 June 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/FABIO FRUSTACI

China's military "will not sit back" if the United States House speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, warned a defense ministry spokesman.

Tan Kefei called on the US to “honor its promise that it will not support Taiwan independence" and added that if Pelosi's visit takes place, the Chinese military will take "strong actions,” state news agency Xinhua reported late Tuesday night.