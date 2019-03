Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi leaves after a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar.8, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during a press conference on the sidelines of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing, China, Mar.8, 2019. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

China's foreign minister on Friday said his government supported Huawei's legal battle for the protection of its rights and interests in the United States.

Wang Yi told reporters during the annual Communist Party of China National Congress that Beijing also backed the Chinese tech giant's Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who was arrested on Dec. 1 in Vancouver and is currently out on bail.