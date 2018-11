Mainland Chinese scientist He Jiankui presents his work at the Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing, at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, Nov 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX HOFFORD

China's Ministry of Science and Technology expressed concern over the alleged genetic modification of the DNA of two twin girls by a Chinese scientist, state news agency Xinhua reported on Wednesday.

The Ministry had an urgent meeting Monday night following the announcement by Chinese scientist He Jiankui that he had succeeded in modifying the genes of the twins, said vice minister of science and technology, Xu Nanping.