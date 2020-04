A Chinese paramilitary police officer wearing a face mask stands guard in front of a portrait of former leader Mao Zedong at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China, 28 April 2020. EFE-EPA/WU HONG

The annual session of the 13th National People's Congress of China, which was postponed on Feb. 24 due to the coronavirus crisis in the country, is set to be held on May 22, state-run Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday.

The decision was adopted by the NPC Standing Committee, which met over the last three days in Beijing to set a new date and discuss the matters to be included in the session. EFE-EPA