French president of the National Assembly Richard Ferrand (2-R) welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping (2-L) at the National Assembly in Paris, France, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA/FRANCOIS MORI / POOL MAXPPP OUT

The leaders of China, France and Germany met in Paris on Tuesday in a bid to solve the European Union’s reservations over a trade agreement that is being feted by the Asian giant as the New Silk Road.

The EU countries have already been close to overload dealing with Brexit and now China’s offer of investment and trade with its project has sown division among the closest of European allies.