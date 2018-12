China's President Xi Jinping (L) reviews the guard of honor during a ceremony with Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (not pictured) outside Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon, Portugal, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

China's President Xi Jinping (L) greets Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (R) as they meet in Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon, Portugal, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

China's President Xi Jinping (L) and Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa (R) listen to their national anthems outside Jeronimos Monastery in Lisbon, Portugal, Dec. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARIO CRUZ

The Chinese president was welcomed by his Portuguese counterpart Tuesday as he kicked off a two-day visit to the west European country to pursue deeper economic ties.

Xi Jinping and Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa reviewed a guard of honor upon the arrival of the general secretary of China's Communist Party to Portugal's capital, Lisbon.