The King and Queen of Spain received the president of China and his wife in a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid on Wednesday to mark the start of the first state visit by a general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party in 13 years.
Xi Jinping, and his wife, Peng Liyuan, who had spent the night in the nearby Pardo Palace, arrived in a National Heritage vintage Rolls-Royce Phantom VI to be greeted by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia while several dozen supporters unfurled welcome banners in Chinese and English and cheered outside the downtown Oriente Palace.