Chinese President, Xi Jinping (L), speaks with the Mayoress of Madrid, Manuela Carmena, during a ceremony in which he received the Golden Key of Madrid held at the Town Council, in Madrid Spain, Nov. 28, 2018. EFE/Fernando Villar

Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez (R), speaks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping (L), during their meeting at the Palace of the Moncloa in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 28, 2018. EFE/Jj Guillen

Spain's King Felipe VI (2R) and Queen Letizia (R) pose with the Chinese President, Xi Jinping (2L), and his wife, Peng Liyuan, during the welcome ceremony held at the Royal Palace, in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 28, 2018. EFE/Javier Lizon

The King and Queen of Spain received the president of China and his wife in a ceremony at the Royal Palace in Madrid on Wednesday to mark the start of the first state visit by a general secretary of the Chinese Communist Party in 13 years.

Xi Jinping, and his wife, Peng Liyuan, who had spent the night in the nearby Pardo Palace, arrived in a National Heritage vintage Rolls-Royce Phantom VI to be greeted by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia while several dozen supporters unfurled welcome banners in Chinese and English and cheered outside the downtown Oriente Palace.