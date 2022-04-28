A 'security driver' monitors the steering wheel as safety precaution measures, as a car drives on its own during a media tour of Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing services at the Apollo Park in Beijing, China, 22 April 2022 (issued 28 April 2022). EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Journalists take photos and videos of self-driving cars on display during a media tour of Baidu's autonomous ride-hailing services at the Apollo Park in Beijing, China, 22 April 2022 (issued 28 April 2022). EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Driverless taxis are now a reality in China, where one can use one of them to go around suburbs on the outskirts of cities such as Beijing, with a boom in self-driving cars expected to take over the country over the next few years.