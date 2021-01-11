China’s wealthiest entrepreneur, Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma, has not been seen in public since October 2020 amid deteriorating relations between his business conglomerate and the Chinese government.
Jack Ma, the founder and executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group delivers his speech during the opening of the Alibaba group office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 18 June 2018 (reissued 24 December 2020) EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI
A woman works at the reception desk of the Ant Group headquarters in Hangzhou, China, 27 September 2020 (issued 28 September 2020).EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI
China’s wealthiest entrepreneur, Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma, has not been seen in public since October 2020 amid deteriorating relations between his business conglomerate and the Chinese government.