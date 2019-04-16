Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Jose Angel Gurria of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (L) shakes hands with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (R) before the 1+6 Round Table Dialogue meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, Sep. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE OLIVEAU / POOL

Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Angel Gurria arrives for talks on building a new global governance with French President, German Chancellor, Chinese President and EU Commission President at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Mar. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/YOAN VALAT

The Chinese economy will continue to grow at a strong pace despite signs of a slowdown, and its share in the world’s output will peak at 27 percent in the year 2030, according to the latest report on the country by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, presented in Beijing on Tuesday.

In its 2019 report on China, the organization said that, "structural factors such as shrinking of the working-age population" have been slowing down growth, but added that, "economic growth remains robust by international standards."