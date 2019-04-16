The Chinese economy will continue to grow at a strong pace despite signs of a slowdown, and its share in the world’s output will peak at 27 percent in the year 2030, according to the latest report on the country by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, presented in Beijing on Tuesday.
In its 2019 report on China, the organization said that, "structural factors such as shrinking of the working-age population" have been slowing down growth, but added that, "economic growth remains robust by international standards."