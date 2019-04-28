A worker at the CIA sweeping the foyer clean at the CIA Headquarters, Langley, Virginia, USA, Mar 3, 2005 (reissued Jan 17, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/DENNIS BRACK / POOL

Chinese spies are increasingly recruiting U.S. intelligence officers as part of a widening, sustained campaign to shake loose government secrets, Dow Jones Newswires reported Saturday in an article provided to Efe.

Senior U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials have escalated their warnings characterizing Chinese espionage as the single most significant long-term strategic threat, encompassing both spycraft intended to steal government secrets and the sustained heist of intellectual property and research from the corporate and academic worlds.